PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is still considering its funding options for street repair and improvement, and wants to hear from the public about what they should do.
After spending the past few months presenting options to various community groups, the city will hold a series of public meetings across the city.
The meetings will be held on Monday at the Pendleton Convention Center, Oct. 21 at the Sherwood Heights Elementary School gym, and Oct. 28 at the Washington Elementary School gym.
