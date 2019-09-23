PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton will continue its effort to establish itself as a hub for unmanned aerial systems by hosting a drone industry conference on Oct. 3 and 4.
The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International Cascade Chapter is organizing a fall symposium called “Drones and Droids: Unmanned Systems on the Range” at the Pendleton Convention Center that will feature workshops, presentations, and demonstrations of some of the drones being tested at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range.
“This event will be a great opportunity for this community to hear from end users of unmanned systems and for everyone to see the latest cutting-edge unmanned systems technologies,” Jeff Ratcliffe, president of AUVSI Cascade Chapter, said in a press release. “The Pendleton area has become the West Coast hub for manufacturers and end users to develop and test new unmanned systems and operational concepts.”
The displays will include a demonstration from Airbus’ Project Vahana drone, an “air taxi” concept that’s being designed to transport people through an urban environment through a pilotless aircraft.
Airbus has been flying the 1,600-pound drone at the Pendleton UAS Range since February 2018, but this will be Vahana’s first demonstration outside of the the Paris Air Show and AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin, according to the press release.
The French aviation giant isn’t the only range customer who will be showing off a large drone.
The San Diego, California-based Cubic will bring out its ISR-ONE vehicle, a 1,200-pound military drone that could be used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
Other companies and organizations that will display their drones are the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Yamaha Motor Corp., and PAE ISR.
The conference will also include speeches from Matt Deal, head of flight testing for Vahana, and Oregon National Guard Col. Al Gronewold.
Formerly stationed at the Pendleton armory when the UAS range was being established, Gronewold now works as the director of aviation and safety for the Oregon National Guard.
Panel discussion topics will include unmanned applications for search and rescue, farming, and commercialization.
According to the press release, the association’s Cascade chapter is a part of the largest nonprofit advocating for unmanned systems and robotics. The Cascade chapter is comprised of Oregon and Washington and is one of the three largest chapters in the country.
The symposium is open to the public. People can register for the event at the AUVSI Cascade Chapter website.
