PENDLETON — Pendleton High School’s annual career day has been revamped and expanded this year.
Dubbed the Eastern Oregon Career Summit, a group of several local organizations including Eastern Oregon Business Source, Umatilla County, and the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce organized the Wednesday event as a part of the Pendleton Schools to Careers program.
In the morning, high school students from across the county will gather at Pendleton High School to hear from 70 professionals about their industries.
Simultaneously, the Pendleton Convention Center will host seminars for employers on topics like the “multi-generational workforce” and how to become a “workplace of choice” in a low-unemployment job market.
Both parties will be at the convention center from noon to 6:30 p.m. to connect employers with both adult job seekers and high school students.
Umatilla County Public Transportation will also be on hand to provide information on local public transportation options for people looking for ways to get to their jobs.
