In an attempt to further stimulate Pendleton’s housing market, the city is hosting a homebuyer and renter convention at the Pendleton Convention Center May 6.
According to the city, the convention provides “an A-Z overview” of how to find a new home and will cover topics like qualifying for a home, credit management, budgeting, housing stock updates, and financing availability.
The event, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 6, is free and includes light beverages and food. For more information, contact Kaitlyn Cook at 541-966-0258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.