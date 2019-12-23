PENDLETON — A 2017 land use battle has evolved into a full-fledged project tasked with improving the north bank of the Umatilla River.
According to a press release, the North Bank of the Umatilla Advisory Committee is holding a community meeting on Jan. 22 to show the public what members have been working on and solicit residents’ thoughts on a potential plan for the area.
When the Pendleton City Council considered putting some land it owned south of Northwest Seventh Street up for sale with the thought that someone could develop it, a group of nearby residents organized to oppose the move over concerns that it would disrupt their view and wildlife.
The council held off on putting the land on the market and formed the committee to study the best use of the land.
While the south bank of the Umatilla includes a levee and the Pendleton River Parkway, the press release listed some of the issues with the relatively undeveloped north bank.
A rise in homelessness has led to more illicit camping along the north bank of the river. The camping, combined with an outgrowth of noxious weeds, has led to an increase in fire hazards.
“There is also a lack of safe public access on the North Bank, leading residents to make dangerous hikes to get to the river. Some landowners have expressed concern about trespassers using their properties to access the river,” the press release states.
“The area is littered with trash and debris that is both unsightly and has the potential to pollute the river when substances are carelessly discarded.”
There is also continued debate over the use of goats to graze on the land. While some think it’s a good way to decrease the fire hazard by removing weeds and brush, others say they also remove native plants and threaten wildlife habitat.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Foundation Room at the Pendleton Recreation Center. For more information, visit the Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
