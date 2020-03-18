PENDLETON — Another prominent customer at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial System Range is leaving, but the company is leaving behind its assets for its eventual replacement.
At a Pendleton City Council meeting on Tuesday, members approved a five-year contract with American Aerospace Technologies to take over the old World War II-era Pendleton airport hangar formerly occupied by PAE ISR, a Virginia-based defense contractor.
For the past few years, PAE has been held up as an exemplary customer at the UAS range. The company brought in teams of people to stay in Pendleton long term and work on their Resolute Eagle drone, and designated Pendleton as its West Coast operation.
When U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden toured PAE’s facility in July, he told employees that their work was an example of “why you should never freeze innovation.”
But in a report to the council, Steve Chrisman, airport manager and economic development director, said that PAE laid off most of its 34 employees in the fall and sold its remaining assets to the Pennsylvania-based American Aerospace.
Neither PAE nor American Aerospace responded to emails requesting comment, but a December press release states that PAE was looking to get out of the original equipment manufacturing business and American Aerospace wanted to bolster its infrastructure patrol and emergency response services.
As a part of the deal, American Aerospace will get the rights to the Resolute Eagle and a contract with NASA to develop and demonstrate sensory technology with drones.
PAE’s exit comes on the heels of one of the test range’s other major customers, Airbus, which announced it had completed the testing for its air taxi concept and was moving out of town.
Chrisman told the council that American Aerospace was smaller than PAE and would likely ramp up operations more slowly, but he anticipated the company to staff up in Pendleton as the year goes on.
American Aerospace will pay the city $69,300 per year over the five-year lease with an option to renew for another five-year period, although both the city and American Aerospace have the ability to terminate the lease as long as they give a 90-day notice.
