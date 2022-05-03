PENDLETON — The manager of the Pendleton UAS Range reported the site is busier than ever.
“Despite the weather, as of the end of April, we’ve had 1,292 operations in 2022,” Darryl Abling said. “When we finally get spring and into summer, we’ll fly even more often.”
Last year, the range had around 7,000 operations. This year, Abling said he expects 15,000 to 20,000.
The test range has about 15 unmanned aerial system clients with semi-permanent leases and operating on a daily or weekly basis.
“We have several new clients whom I can’t talk about,” he stated. “We get new people all the time, and the 15 here are expanding their operations.”
Nondisclosure agreements bind Abling and the rest of the city from publicly disclosing specifics about the clients operating at the range.
The Pendleton UAS Range was awarded in 2013, but started off slowly. Air Force veteran Abling came to Pendleton in 2016, after 29 years with Northrop Grumman Corp., working on the B-2 stealth bomber in Southern California.
“I don’t want to go back,” he commented. “Even to visit.”
The range in 2016 had only 54 operations, but its use started to take off after Air Bus’ and the Navmar Applied Sciences Corporation’s programs arrived the next year.
Air Bus’ Vahana project was an all-electric, tilt-wing vehicle demonstrator. The only flyable Vahana in existence is in boxes at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton. It spent two years in a San Francisco warehouse before returning to Pendleton. NASC’s ArcticShark developed a cold weather drone.
Some range clients include Amazon, Verizon Robotics, Cubic Corporation’s ISR Systems of San Diego and two Columbia Gorge companies, Insitu of Bingen, Washington, and Hood River’s Hood Tech Mechanical.
Started in a small garage in 1994, Insitu is now a subsidiary of Boeing. It makes the widely-used military ScanEagle drone and the Navy and Marine Corps’ larger RQ-21 Blackjack. Its neighbor, Hood Tech, produces the Flying Air Recovery System, which provides fixed-wing drones with vertical take-off and landing capability.
Hood Tech engineer Cory Roeseler said, “(Range staff) have been terrific. They do a nice job.”
He said his company has flown 700 times during the years on the range with a perfect safety record. Hood Tech is working on FLARES 3.0 at Pendleton, a system capable of handling larger and heavier drones.
“It’s a challenge to integrate unmanned and manned flights in the same air space,” he concluded. “They do it as well as anyone. Better in fact. We’ve been all over, from the Army’s Yuma Proving Ground to Florida and everywhere in between. Pendleton does it the best.”
Pendleton’s range belongs to the Pan-Pacific UAS Test Range Complex, one of seven official FAA test sites in the country. Managed by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the PPUTRC spans seven climate zones, allowing UAS manufacturers and potential users to test their equipment in the Arctic, the tropics and in arid environments. It encompasses ranges in Hawaii, California, Oregon, Kansas and Mississippi. Besides Pendleton, UAS test ranges in Oregon are at Warm Springs and Tillamook.
The other six Federal Aviation Administration-approved ranges are in New York, Virginia, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada.
