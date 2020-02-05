PENDLETON — Local agencies feel they’re close to starting work on McKay Creek, a stream that flooded parts of southwest Pendleton last spring.
The city of Pendleton announced in a press release Tuesday that the city, Umatilla County, and the Lower McKay Creek Water Control District were close to securing a permit to work in the creek and expect to receive it the week of Feb. 10.
The press release states that work crews have already begun preliminary tasks, like building access roads and staging equipment.
Besides damaging homes and Community Park, the flood washed in sediment and rocks that diminished the creekbed’s capacity.
In an attempt to make a future flood less likely, the city and its partners want to remove an estimated 800 truckloads of sediment between Quinney and Struve bridges.
The debris will be stockpiled at a site west of Community Park for potential reuse with the requirement that all work is done by March 31.
All parties are cooperating with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
