PENDLETON — The Pendleton Unmanned Aircraft System Range on Sept. 1 received one of seven Business Oregon planning grants.
This grant is the first step in a two-stage process to award Centers of Innovation Excellence designations in 2023, a Business Oregon press release said. Business Oregon is the state’s economic development agency.
"The grant is to generate what we need to compete for a Center of Innovation Excellence designation," drone range manager Darryl Abling said. "It will help us pull everything together. The money is a significant step forward in running for the designation."
City spokesperson Jennifer Colton said the grant was for $102,500.
“Pendleton is very excited to have been selected by Business Oregon to pursue this unique opportunity," Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said. "However, this was only the first step towards the ultimate goal of creating the Oregon UAS Center of Innovation Excellence, which is an entrepreneurial ecosystem intended to assist innovators in taking their ideas from cocktail napkin sketch to commercialization. Oregon possesses several unique competitive advantages for attracting uncrewed aerial system companies to the state, one of which is the unparalleled infrastructure and UAS activity at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. These CIE awards will be a competitive process that could lead to a much more substantial funding award in summer 2023. If ultimately selected, then the City will receive grant funding to create Oregon’s only UAS CIE, intended to serve all UAS innovators throughout Oregon and also those interested in relocating here. Over the next eight months, this planning grant award will fund the development of our UAS Center of Innovation Excellence proposal.”
CIE designations are the next generation of Business Oregon’s Signature Research Center program, its flagship effort under the Oregon Innovation Council. CIEs are a foundational component of Oregon’s 10-year Innovation Plan. This strategy aims to orient the economy around companies with better paying jobs and higher growth potential, help the state weather future economic challenges and encourage participation among presently underserved populations. CIEs are to be public-private partnerships focused on growing innovation-based companies by supporting technology commercialization and applied research and development within targeted industries.
According to Business Oregon, CIE planning grants aim to allow applicants to explore how they would provide innovation-based entrepreneurs with the support they need to turn research into products, access capital, build a talent base, promote inclusivity and deliver relevant services. CIEs will foster the commercialization and deployment of new products demanded by both Oregon’s existing industrial base and emerging markets in sectors where the state has a competitive advantage. The design and operation of each CIE is meant to be unique to the needs of the industry it targets.
The size of the planning grants varies, with a maximum of $145,000. Receipt of a planning grant does not guarantee that an organization will be awarded CIE status and associated funding in 2023. Planning grants are also not a prerequisite for applying for full CIE status in 2023. CIEs are expected to leverage state funds over time with multi-fold increases in non-state support, i.e. federal, county, city, private sector, philanthropic, etc.
Business Oregon announced CIE planning grants to bioscience firm Oregon Translational Research and Development Institute, Portland and Eugene, and climate tech company VertueLab, Portland. Other awards went to Oregon State University, Corvallis, for food and beverage manufacturing; iSector, Portland, for mass timber housing innovation, and Oregon Institute of Technology, Klamath Falls, and Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center, Scappoose, for metals and machinery. The other grantee besides the Pendleton drone range was the city of Hillsboro for semiconductors.
The Pendleton UAS Range applied to become an Oregon Center of Innovation Excellence for the drone industry, Colton said. This planning grant is to support Pendleton in creating a framework for how the CIE would function.
“The grant is meant to help cover costs of creating a business plan for the CIE,” she said, “as well as a networking plan that includes partnerships within the UAS industry and training opportunities with state and local schools.”
The Pendleton UAS Range is a Federal Aviation Administration-certified drone development and flight test center at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton.
