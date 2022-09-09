Pendleton UAS 2.jpg

Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman conducts a tour of the lab at the city's drone test facility. The Pendleton Unmanned Aircraft System Range on Sept. 1, 2022, received one of seven Business Oregon planning grants to help it compete for a Center of Innovation Excellence designation.

 Kristian Foden-Vencil/Oregon Public Broadcasting, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Unmanned Aircraft System Range on Sept. 1 received one of seven Business Oregon planning grants.

This grant is the first step in a two-stage process to award Centers of Innovation Excellence designations in 2023, a Business Oregon press release said. Business Oregon is the state’s economic development agency.

