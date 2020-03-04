PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council faced minimal traffic on its way to passing the first prong of their road funding plan.
A few weeks after passing an ordinance enabling the council to raise the street utility fee, the council met Tuesday and officially raised the fee by $3.
The fee hike will go into effect on March 19 and will raise most residential customers’ fees to $8.50 per month on top of the rest of their utility bill. The city expects the fee increase to generate an extra $239,000 in revenue per year for road maintenance.
The council hoped to largely nullify the impact of the fee to low-income customers by also amending its utility discount program. Eligible customers will be able to receive a 15% discount on their utility bill in a program administered by the Community Action Program of Central East Oregon.
The only resident to publicly object to the fee increase was Vaughn Hamby, who told the council that he expected more people to attend the meeting.
Hamby told the council that he looked at utility rates for other cities and noticed Pendleton’s appeared higher.
A 42-city study conducted by Pendleton in 2019 showed that Pendleton’s rates were higher than nearby communities like Hermiston, Umatilla, and Milton-Freewater, but Pendleton tended to settle in the middle of the pack rather than toward the top.
“We just looked at this recently, and we’re comfortable that our rates are fair,” Mayor John Turner said.
Hamby also suggested the council borrow a Hermiston idea by prominently displaying the street projects the money was going to on the city website, a thought some councilors seemed receptive to.
The council unanimously passed the fee increase, and the only other bit of dissent came later when the council approved a bid to buy a 22-passenger bus for the city’s public transportation system 7-1, with Becky Marks voting against.
The bus has special access for disabled people, and Marks wanted to know how many disabled people rode the bus. City Manager Robb Corbett said he didn’t have enough knowledge about the public transportation program to answer the question.
“I don’t see a great deal of use for these vans with people who need the wheelchair accessibility,” she said.
Eighty percent of the bus’ $93,755 cost will be covered by a state grant. The rest will be paid out of next year’s city budget.
The council also approved several other purchases, including:
• The council approved spending $106,354 for new chassis cabs for a Pendleton Fire Department brush truck and rescue truck. Fire Chief Jim Critchley said the cabs would be paid for by proceeds from the $10 million bond passed by voters in 2017.
• The council approved a change order with Michael Becker General Contractor of La Grande not to exceed $75,000. The city had hired Michael Becker to build a new lift station on 28th Street for $1.4 million, but the city wants to spend extra money to raise the floor of the lift station by 2 feet in light of Pendleton’s recent floods.
The council also approved a change order not to exceed $225,000 with DW Excavating of Spokane that would allow the contractor to replace 840 feet of 8-inch clay pipe with 10-inch PVC pipe.
Public Works Director Bob Patterson told the council that the change order would keep the contractor occupied while it waits to start work on a Southeast Fourth Street gravity sewer replacement project. Patterson said the project is being delayed while work crews from Union Pacific Railroad, who were supposed to help coordinate the project, are busy working on railroad damaged by the recent floods.
• Meeting as the Pendleton Development Commission before the council meeting, members approved a $98,918 bid from Silver Creek Contracting of Heppner to repair the steps and sidewalks around the Vert Auditorium. The cost will mostly be covered by a $70,362 grant from the state and the Pendleton Downtown Association.
