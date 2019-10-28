PENDLETON — Cold and severe weather predicted for this week is prompting the opening of the Pendleton Warming Station Monday evening.
The shelter will open at 6:30 p.m. Monday and remain open until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning with limited availability.
Night-time temperatures this week are predicted to dip into the mid-teens.
The Warming Station is currently undergoing a remodel, so the kitchen area and other parts of the station are currently closed. Dwight Johnson, executive director at Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton, said that the Warming Station will be open anyway on Monday, and likely through Thursday evening as volunteers are available.
Johnson said that those interested in volunteering at the Pendleton Warming Station can call 765-791-8332. The station is located at 116 S.E. 12th St.
