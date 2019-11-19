PENDLETON — With overnight temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, the Pendleton Warming Station will officially open for its ninth season Tuesday night.
Dwight Johnson, executive director at Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton, said a cold front in October forced the shelter into action early for five days. But with renovations to the kitchen and dining areas incomplete at the time, the space was cramped and volunteers were unable to serve meals to the guests.
Johnson expects these issues to be resolved when the warming station opens to guests Tuesday night and the newly finished kitchen will allow for full meal service. Although the warming station has offered meals in the past, preparation abilities were limited to what they could prepare with Crock Pots or serve cold. The updated facilities will allow for easier preparation and serving of food with the addition of full kitchen facilities and new appliances.
“The kitchen people are happy,” said Johnson. “They won’t have to crowd or walk out of the kitchen constantly to serve.”
Construction, with the exception of plumbing and electrical work, was done by volunteers and grants from the Wildhorse Foundation, and First Christian Church of Pendleton funded the remainder of the renovation. Community Action Program of East Central Oregon donated the appliances for the kitchen renovation. In addition to the expanded kitchen space, serving windows were added to allow for convenient passage of food and returning of dishes.
While the kitchen is finished, Johnson said there is still more progress to be made in ensuring the kitchen meets health codes for meal preparation.
“We’ve been told that we don’t have to meet Health Department requirements as a temporary shelter,” he said. “Despite this, it’s still our goal to be able to meet them and comply with all regulations.”
The Pendleton Warming Station, 715 S.E. Court Ave., is open from 6:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. between Nov. 15 and March 15 on nights where the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees or heavy precipitation or high winds create unsafe conditions. Check-in is allowed between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. with the exception of police or hospital referrals, which may be accepted later into the evening.
As they begin the 2019-20 season, the Pendleton Warming Station is continuing to seek volunteers to staff the shelter overnight and during intake in the evenings. Kassandra Williams, the volunteer coordinator for the warming station, said efforts are focused on signing up existing volunteers and making sure new volunteers are properly trained.
“We’ve got a lot of names on our list and it’s just a matter of getting people to come in,” she said.
Out of the 90 volunteers on the list for last season, Johnson said only 64 had worked at least one shift. Of those 64 volunteers, only seven worked more than 20 of the warming station’s 794 volunteer shifts last season.
“There’s been more people involved in homelessness issues because there’s been more community discussion,” she said.
Despite this, Johnson said it is difficult to find consistent volunteers, and said those who do volunteer are crucial to the operation of the shelter. Last season, the Pendleton Warming Station was open for 121 nights during its winter season.
“It was almost continuously open,” he said. “We’re a community-bred organization. It’s a big mix of folks that have a heart for the homeless that help us out.”
Last year, the Neighbor 2 Neighbor shelter hosted 2,467 visits comprised of 152 unique individuals during its 2018-19 season. The number of visitors increased by more than 60 from the previous year, an increase that shelter officials say reflects the current national trends surrounding homelessness.
Johnson said the station saw a higher average number of visitors each night last season, with the average nightly census at about 20.
