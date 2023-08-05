Wastewater_treatment_plant_003.jpg
Buy Now

Kyle Willman, the resource recovery technician of Pendleton’s Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility, opens the dewatering system door May 16, 2023, to show the process of converting sludge to fertilizer.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — With recent approval from the city council, the Pendleton Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility is moving forward with the second and final phase of a solar shading project.

The project, which began the first phase in May, involves building solar shading over the contact chamber to produce renewable power for the facility. It is a step toward net zero energy consumption at the facility.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.