Kyle Willman, the resource recovery technician of Pendleton’s Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility, opens the dewatering system door May 16, 2023, to show the process of converting sludge to fertilizer.
PENDLETON — With recent approval from the city council, the Pendleton Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility is moving forward with the second and final phase of a solar shading project.
The project, which began the first phase in May, involves building solar shading over the contact chamber to produce renewable power for the facility. It is a step toward net zero energy consumption at the facility.
The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, approved the next phase, design and construction after hearing a staff report and presentation listing the status and benefits of the project.
Kyle Willman, lead operator and technician at the facility, told the council the second phase of the project will not exceed $1.8 million, and $816,000 of that comes from an Oregon Department of Energy Community Renewable Energy Program grant.
Armesco, the project’s general contractor, in a presentation to the council reported another the city would receive a federal investment tax credit of $489,000 for the project, and the Energy Trust of Oregon Solar Incentive is providing $19,000.
The presentation listed 13 years as the estimated amount of time for the solar project to earn back the cost.
Willman said shading will produce an estimated 325,000 kilowatts of electricity per year, offsetting the power bill by $23,000 a year.
He also said shading the chamber, where the treatment plant uses chlorine to clean water, will reduce the temperature of the water and UV damage to chlorine. Both will reduce the amount of chlorine required, saving on cost.
“Anytime we can prevent additional temperature from being introduced into our system, it’s a win for us,” Willman said. He also noted a reduction in sun exposure will reduce algae growth, helping cut down maintenance costs.
Willman said there is discussion with local businesses to hire for construction and small, local businesses will be used as much as possible in the project.
According to Willman and the Armesco presentation, the next step is the survey and design of the area, which will happen in September. The second phase of the project will wrap up in April 2024.
