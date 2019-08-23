PENDLETON — Five years ago, Donna Murdock was walking through her neighborhood when she stumbled across a scene she had never expected to find. A neighbor’s house had been broken into and burglarized. Shards of glass littered the floor from a smashed window.
“It was a sort of eerie feeling,” she said.
Feeling like her own safety and privacy had been infringed, Murdock took action into her own hands. Following the break-in and with her leading the way, Murdock and her neighbors formed a neighborhood watch group along Northwest Johns Lane. The group has since expanded and now winds through the neighborhoods of the North Hill to include nearly 90 families.
Today, the group stands as Pendleton’s only formally organized neighborhood watch and in the last year has successfully reported two separate incidents that led to arrests by the Pendleton Police Department.
“The more eyes and ears we have out there the better,” community services officer Shelly Studebaker said, who works to guide and assist neighborhood watch groups in the city.
Those extra eyes and ears have already made their impact.
In one case earlier this year, Murdock said a neighborhood couple from the watch group had their house broken into while they were out for the night. While nobody knew at the time what had happened, some neighbors noticed a man walking down the street with a large bag slung over his shoulder.
That same night, Murdock said, neighbors noticed a suspicious vehicle driving up and down the street. Utilizing the lessons of awareness and communication emphasized by the watch group, somebody wrote down the license plate number and reported it to the police.
The man and a woman who was with him were arrested in Idaho just a few weeks later.
In another incident, members of the watch took note of two men that they didn’t recognize walking through the neighborhood. After reporting the men to the police, it was discovered they had warrants out for their arrest and both were taken into custody.
Murdock and the North Hill watch group didn’t take these steps alone, though. Much of their success, Murdock said, can be credited to Pendleton PD’s Ryan Lehnert. The community relations officer at the time, Lehnert worked closely with the North Hill watch group as they organized.
“He’s probably one of the major reasons we were successful in organizing,” Murdock said. “Along with the awareness that we weren’t exempt from break-ins.”
Lehnert attended the group’s meetings, where he presented safety information and data that Murdock said engaged the neighborhood. Lehnert also brought handouts and even gave the group homework.
The assignment was for members of the watch to return home and try to break into their own homes. The exercise exposed vulnerabilities for many in the group and exemplified the need for the watch.
With the group established in the neighborhood now, Murdock said they require less coordination and direct help from Studebaker. Still, Studebaker attends the group’s meetings and provides advice when needed.
However, for the last two years the group has met only once a year during the National Night Out event.
While Murdock said she’d like to meet at least one more time per year, she said the group has made her feel safer and brought the community closer together.
Though the purpose of neighborhood watch groups are to quell crime, Murdock and Studebaker echoed that it’s much more about community awareness and communication than it is direct intervention.
“We want to make sure people are interacting in a safe manner,” Studebaker said.
What police mostly want from watch groups, Studebaker said, is for neighbors to feel comfortable contacting police when they see something suspicious.
Though Murdock’s group has been the only one to successfully organize so far, there’s others who are wanting to curb crime in their neighborhoods.
John Taylor also lives on Pendleton’s North Hill and is attempting to organize a neighborhood watch of his own. To do so, he recently began placing flyers around the city hoping to persuade others about the importance of citizen-led safety efforts.
“I think it’s a very needed thing,” he said. “I think every day we live on this earth it becomes more urgent.”
Taylor previously lived in Pilot Rock, where he and others organized what he called a “really, really great neighborhood watch.” Unfortunately, the group only lasted two years after struggling to maintain a connection with local law enforcement.
However, Taylor attributed the group’s success during those two years to being selective in recruitment and remaining active within the group.
“In Pilot Rock, we were very careful of who we invited,” Taylor said. “We had a lot of help. But one thing I found was it helped to have activities as a group.”
So far, Taylor said he has about four or five guys in his neighborhood who are committed to organizing a formal watch. Though they haven’t held any meetings yet, which Taylor said he hopes to begin in the fall, the group has been in contact with Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts.
Roberts has been “very helpful,” Taylor said, and put him and the group in contact with Studebaker. Studebaker said she is pleased to see another group trying to organize and that she’ll be in contact with them.
The first line of Taylor’s recruitment flyer reads: “If you had a serious emergency at 3 a.m. and your cell phone and your landline didn’t work, how would you handle it?”
While Taylor didn’t expect a significant response to his flyers, he said the most important thing is to generate awareness and for citizens to begin considering those types of questions.
“I’ve learned you can’t tell people what to think, you can only make them think,” he said.
Ultimately, the onus lies with citizens to organize a neighborhood watch if they want one, though Studebaker said that those interested in putting one together can contact her and the Pendleton PD for resources and advice in making their group effective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.