After being acquired by an international liquor corporation, Pendleton Whisky is being exposed more than ever, an effect that could be felt all the way to the brand’s namesake town.
Proximo Spirits, the American subsidiary of the company that purchased Pendleton Whisky for $205 million in 2017, has begun airing a new television commercial on national broadcasts advertising a rebranded drink.
The minute-long cut of the ad features a bull rider training at a ranch and taking a few tumbles before having a big performance at the Pendleton Round-Up and enjoying a post-rodeo whisky with some fellow cowboys.
According to a press release, the commercial is a part of a “multi-million dollar integrated campaign” that will include TV advertising, digital media, rebranded bottling, and a title sponsorship for the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour.
“The Oregon-based brand is making an aggressive move to expand nationally beyond its current footprint in the Pacific Northwest, staking its claim as the ‘whisky of the Great American West,’” the press release states. “Since launching in 2003, Pendleton has experienced tremendous success, with more than 300% growth in annual cases sold since 2008.”
The commercial began airing April 8 on sports and lifestyle networks.
Pendleton Whisky was relatively mum when asked further questions about the commercial and the brand’s expansion.
Through a spokeswoman, Pendleton Whisky stated that 200 people were brought in from Pendleton and the surrounding area to take part in the commercial and the drink is now being sold in all markets in all 50 states.
Beyond the profits Proximo hopes to gain from the product, Pendleton Whisky’s expansion could have local effects.
Even before the sale, royalties and trademarks, most of which come from Pendleton Whisky, were a top revenue generator for the Round-Up.
Royalties and trademarks generated $1.2 million in income during the Round-Up’s 2017-18 fiscal year, a figure that’s higher than the revenue generated from ticket sales.
But for Round-Up President Dave O’Neill, the more pertinent aspect of Pendleton Whisky’s expansion and its accompanying commercial was its ability to spread the Round-Up’s image.
“That’s more important than anything,” he said.
O’Neill said the Round-Up is trying to nurture the next generation of rodeo fans, and it was important that Proximo chose to shoot the commercial in Pendleton because it exposed the town and Round-Up to an audience outside the rodeo world.
More important than the potential profits, O’Neill said spreading the Round-Up’s image was important to the rodeo’s future sustainability.
Regardless of where the revenue is coming from, the Round-Up has enjoyed several years of financial success, and it’s starting to show in the form of physical expansion.
The Round-Up bought the vacant Albertsons property south of the rodeo grounds in 2018 and demolished the grocery store to expand parking options and make way for the eventual construction of a new retail store and office space.
Later that year, the Round-Up engineered a land swap with the city for land west of the rodeo grounds to complement the land it already owns there.
The Round-Up is preparing the land for the Blue Mountain Regional Training Center, a Blue Mountain Community College project that will include an indoor rodeo arena and classroom space for the college.
Funding for the project is already included in the governor’s budget proposal, and the Round-Up and BMCC are awaiting the end of the legislative session to find out whether the funding is secured.
