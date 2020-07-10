PENDLETON — A significant section of Southeast Byers Avenue will be closed for the next three months as the city of Pendleton reconstructs and widens the road.
The city will pay KSH Construction of Bend just under $1 million to repair Southeast Byers from Sixth Street to 12th Street. According to a public notice, KSH will close the street to nonlocal traffic on July 13 with the project slated to finish by Oct. 31.
Contractors will also use the opportunity to do repairs on several side streets, including work on Eighth and 12th streets from Byers to Court Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.