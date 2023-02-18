PENDLETON — Pendleton Public Works crews begin picking up gravel Tuesday, Feb. 21, that was distributed across the city's roads for the winter.
The work begins in the McKay neighborhood on the 44th Street side before heading north through the neighborhood. From there, crews will progress to the Sherwood area and then throughout other areas of town.
As crews prepare to sweep the streets, they will place yellow signs with red lettering to indicate where and when sweeping will occur. When signs are in an area, residents and visitors should park vehicles off the street whenever possible. Once a sweeper has passed, vehicles can be parked in swept areas; however, drivers should be aware that sweepers may make several passes on a single street.
The mechanical sweeper has a limited holding space, and when a sweeper is full, it will leave the area to empty the gravel at the city shops before returning to continue work in the target area.
The gravel pickup order for 2023 is tentatively set as:
1. McKay neighborhood
2. Sherwood neighborhood
3. Rice/Blakey neighborhood
4. Tutuilla Road and the surrounding area
5. Grecian Heights neighborhood
6. Sunridge area
7. South Hill west of Main Street
8. South Hill east of Main Street
9. North Hill above Despain Avenue
10. North Hill below Despain Avenue
11. Airport
A full sweep of the city of Pendleton where gravel has been applied takes four to six weeks using a rented mechanical sweeper. For regular sweeping of the streets, the city owns and operates a vacuum sweeper, which does not work as well for gravel pickup. It typically takes between eight and 12 weeks to vacuum sweep all the streets.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.