COEUR D'ALENE — A Pendleton woman died venturing into the Panhandle National Forest for help after getting confused by her vehicle’s navigation system and winding up stuck there, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho.
The elderly woman’s adult daughter was found alive Friday, Nov. 5.
Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram called the situation tragic.
“Obviously they got way off the road and way up into the national forest,” he said. “Not a outcome we were looking for."
Dorothy "Kae" Turner and her daughter Heidi Turner left Pendleton on Nov. 3 heading for Utah. Byram said his department received the call they were missing that day.
“So we were working hard to try and locate them,” he said, including working with banks, cellphone providers and law enforcement throughout Oregon.
Pendleton police then received notice that a license plate reader on Intestate 90 in northern Idaho pinged with the plate of the vehicle the Turners were in.
Law enforcement concentrated its efforts to find them in that area, but there was no cellphone service and just a single hit on the use of a bank card at a mini mart in Idaho, Bryam said,
Around 11:45 a.m. Nov. 5, a hunter reported finding a woman’s body in the Solitaire Saddle area of the forest, according to a news release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies responded, the hunter led them to the woman’s body, and they also found a broken-down vehicle with another woman alive, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office said the women appeared to have gotten confused when following their vehicle’s navigation device and wound up in the Northern Idaho forest by accident. Then their vehicle broke down. The mother ventured out for help but appears to have died from exposure to the elements, deputies said.
The daughter, whom deputies said is mentally disabled, stayed with the vehicle.
While the incident doesn’t appear to be suspicious, deputies said it is under investigation.
East Oregonian news editor Phil Wright contributed to this article.
