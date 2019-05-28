PENDLETON -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office confirmed a 21-year-old Pendleton woman died in a crash near Pendleton.
The sheriff's office at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday responded to Mill Road near Hoeft Road near Pendleton for a single car rollover. Initial reports provided confusing information about the location, but deputies arrived and found a Chevrolet Malibu rolled over and the driver and only occupant of the vehicle was dead.
The sheriff's office did not release the name of the victim but stated the case remains under investigation to determine the cause and other factors in the crash.
The sheriff's office also reported it would release more information as it becomes available.
