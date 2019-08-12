WALLA WALLA — Milton-Freewater burglary suspect Amanda Maria Warren remains in jail in Walla Walla on charges ranging from theft to attempted murder after police in Burbank, Washington, shot her.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office identified Warren, 38, of Pendleton, as the suspect who ripped off an elderly man on July 26 at his home on Birch Creek Road northeast of Milton-Freewater. According to the sheriff’s office, Warren offered to clean the man’s residence, but she left with his wallet and two handguns.
Warren on Aug. 3 was involved in a police chase that ended with gunfire.
According to the Washington State Patrol and other agencies, Warren and another woman, Cheyanne Weems were suspects of a burglary at a home in Waitsburg, Washington, and took off from the scene in a Toyota Prius. Walla Walla County sheriff’s deputies spotted the car and gave chase on Highway 12.
Speeds reached 100 mph, and law enforcement backed off due to the danger. Weems bailed out near Dixie, Washington, where police arrested her.
Warren kept on until police stopped her at Burbank. According to authorities, she waved a gun, and a Franklin County deputy and two Washington State Patrol troopers fired their handguns, striking her at least once.
Warren remained in a hospital until Thursday, when the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office arrested her on numerous charges for the run from and show-down with the police. She faces counts of eluding, possession of a stole vehicle, failure to comply with police, burglary, theft, robbery, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault and first-degree attempted murder.
According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, some of the charges stem from Warren trying to pull off the same burglary scheme as in the Milton-Freewater case.
The sheriff’s office reported Warren earlier on Aug. 3 offered to clean the house of an 88-year-old man near College Place. She then attacked the victim and took off in the Prius. Weems, 29, may have joined Warren at that point.
Warren also faces charges in Columbia County, Washington, for felony attempt to elude.
