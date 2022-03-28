PENDLETON — The elements, construction traffic and neglect threaten two guardhouses dating back to World War II at what was then the Pendleton Field Army Air Base.
They’ve gone largely unmaintained for decades at Airport Road. What to do with them has become a more urgent issue with construction of the Radisson Hotel on a portion of the nearby Eastern Oregon Regional Airport parking lot.
Opinions differ in Pendleton as to their fate. Commercial banker Mike Short served on the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport Commission until last year. He said, “I’ve heard gossip that some people would just like to eradicate the guardhouses. There might be more traffic now, with the hotel.”
Retired Army aviator Col. Tim Kelly, board member of Pendleton Air Museum, said the guardhouses need to be protected until they can be restored.
“They’re in dilapidated condition, almost falling down,” he said. “The airport commission has talked about fixing them up for years, but nothing has been done. The chain link fence surrounding the hotel project is leaning on one. Elvis’s (Bar & Grill) has stored things in one of them.”
Another Pendleton resident concerned for the historic structures is Kate Dimon, chair of Pendleton Urban Renewal Grants Committee and vice chair of the Historic Preservation Landmarks Commission.
“A long lorry could hit them,” the Irish native said.
Her solution is to move the guardhouses to the west end of the airport, near the National Guard’s B-25 bomber.
”It would be brilliant,” she said. “The vacant space next to the plane is a shared government and city owned property, so that is a possibility. The gates are in Walla Walla. We could probably get them back. My husband's family has been in this community since the 1870s, so Pendleton’s history holds a place in our family.”
Kelly said he considers moving the guardhouses to be more trouble than they are worth.
“When we were building the new (National Guard) facility, I asked if they would move them down to our location,” he said. “Of course they said it couldn't be done because of their historic value. What we ended up with at the facility is a poor replica of one of the guardhouses.”
Kelly said he thinks they should stay where they are but with a small park or viewing area around them.
“Besides, they've been there over 80 years and haven't been hit by a semi truck yet,” he said.
Army veteran and military vehicle collector Anthony Bowman, Pendleton, also favors leaving the gatehouses in place, in a little park with benches. To solve the traffic issue, he suggested an alternative.
“Just slightly reroute Airport Road, to a smooth curve instead of the hard left turn past the gatehouses now,” he said.
Kelly said if the city spent $2 million to resurface the runways, “there should be room in the budget for a little historical restoration.”
Other suggested sources of funding include donations from Radisson, the National Guard and military and commercial users of the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Test Range.
Airport Commission Chair Jeff Guenther, owner of Web’s Rod and Gun, said he expects the issue of what to do about the guardhouses to come up at the commission’s April meeting.
“We may form an opinion and pass it onto the city council for action,” he said. “I value the history of that airport, but we haven’t formally discussed it. I’ve heard some behind the scenes talk.”
His fellow commissioner, Pendleton High School Assistant Principal Curt Thompson said this issue comes up every few years. He said he would in favor of restoring them in place.
The April 5 commission meeting will come 13 days before the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, whose volunteers passed through those gates in 1941.
