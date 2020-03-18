PENDLETON — The phrase “social distancing” might not have been uttered in Pendleton in 1918, but the concept was alive and well.
COVID-19 wouldn’t arrive for 102 years, but Spanish influenza circled the globe in three waves, beginning in the final months of World War I and killing between 50 million and 100 million. In those near death, lungs filled with fluid and skin often turned blue, resulting in the nickname blue death. Pendleton’s first documented case materialized in early October 1918, when a sick Marine arrived by train and ended up in St. Anthony Hospital.
East Oregonian reports reveal a community in turmoil during the next several months. Young, seemingly healthy individuals, were hit hardest. James Ankeny, of Reith, died at age 22. Pendleton attorney Clarence White died at age 29. Nora Etta Wortman was only 17 or 18. By the end of the siege, 38 people in Pendleton and immediate vicinity would die. Most were young.
In the early days, residents started taking precautions. Barbers and waiters and other people who served the public wore masks. The numbers of people who could go inside stores at one time was limited. Moviegoers were required to sit in every other seat, with every other row vacant.
As flu picked up momentum, Pendleton Mayor J.L. Vaughn issued a proclamation decreeing the closure of “all schools, churches, lodges, libraries ... all clubs or associations in the City of Pendleton, and all pool halls, billiard parlors, bowling alleys, picture shows, opera houses and other public places of amusement where people may assemble.” Police and health officers would enforce the temporary flu regulations.
The East Oregonian ran a headline that read “Influenza in Pendleton; town is closed.”
In early November, the Pendleton City Council voted to require that white “flu flags” be flown outside the homes of quarantined influenza victims — later, the flags were blue. Names of newly quarantined people appeared in the newspaper. With the hospital running at capacity, an emergency flu ward in the library room of city hall handled the overflow.
As the epidemic ramped up, the city council expanded the previous list of directives to require proper ventilation at “all stores, bakeries, restaurants, meat markets, rooming houses, hotels, offices, banks, picture galleries and studios and other places of business where people are in the habit of assembling for the purchase of supplies or transaction of business.” Library patrons could check out books, but couldn’t linger to read. Residents were ordered to remain at least 5 feet apart.
Knowledge of infectious disease had a long way to go in the 1900s.
An advertisement in the EO on Oct. 12, 1918, proclaimed that the Alta Pastime Cosy Arcade Theatres was closed because of Spanish influenza. The ad advised using a handkerchief, ventilating your rooms and spraying mouth and nostrils with a disinfectant twice a day.
A quote attributed to theatre manager C.G. Matlock said, “If all will observe the above, Spanish influenza will be stamped out in a week.”
Other novel approaches were tried. Officials from the town of Brawley, California, claimed they had stamped out flu in five days after disinfecting city streets with a compound of insecticide and fungicide normally used to protect sheep from external parasites, such as ticks and lice. Pendleton city officials decided to give sheep dip a go and on Dec. 27, the town’s street sweeper crew spread the solution at a rate of 3 gallons per block. The town smelled like a sheep camp, but a steady stream of new flu cases continued unabated.
Nearby Hermiston remained relatively unscathed until late December, when it experienced a sudden torrent of cases. Hermiston city officials issued a proclamation similar to Pendleton’s and warned that violators would risk fines and punishment.
The last Pendleton flu flag came down in early January 1919, at the home of Mrs. Grover Pead on West Alta Avenue. But with influenza still rolling through the county, flu measures stayed in force.
A Jan. 25 article in the Hermiston Herald said Umatilla County Health Officer D.J. McFall again placed the entire county under rigid quarantine regulations and banned “social gatherings, literary entertainments and public or private dances.”
Spanish flu eventually faded from Eastern Oregon but not before leaving a trail of death and some lessons about social distancing and other measures to control the spread of disease.
