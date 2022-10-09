PENDLETON — Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the city's punch list of items needing attention should wrap up before the end of the year.
"Our contractors have been phenomenal," he said. "It has been a pleasure to work with them."
Humbert is working on the urban renewal projects and American Rock Products on road overlays.
"They should be complete this year. That's a nice change," Pattersom said.
The city and thee state undertook ambitious street and highway repair projects in Pendleton this year. Patterson said the city's overlay and slurry seal projects still are underway
Urban renewal district funding paid for the work on Southeast Byers Avenue and Main Street and Southwest 10th Street between Dorion and Emigrant avenues.
"We hope to complete those projects around the end of the first week of November," he said.
The city owns only two traffic lights in the whole town, Patterson said. The others belong to ODOT. And the city public works department removed the light at Byers Avenue and Main Street.
The city's second light is at Southwest 20th Street and Court Avenue, near Safeway and Walmart, but ODOT maintains it, Patterson said, and the state's light at Southeast First Street and Court Avenue became operational Sept. 29. He also said work on the span wire signals at Southwest First and Court and Southwest First and Dorion will progress into next year.
The corner ramps going in on Emigrant and Frazer avenues are ODOT highway jobs, Patterson noted. The state's contractor is Nelson Construction out of Walla Walla.
"We get a lot of calls from the public," he said. "We assist as best we can, but it's a state project. There is a lot going on."
News reporter
I'm a general news reporter, but prefer business stories and human interest features to covering local government. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.
Sign in with
