PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council again heard from residents and neighbors of Northwest Despain Avenue expressing their concerns about plans to widen the busy road.
More than a dozen residents of Northwest Despain attended the city council meeting Tuesday night, March 21, and expressed near-unanimous desire to see the city dismiss the expansion plans and adopt and a third option to simply resurface the damaged road.
Pendleton Mayor John Turner brought the meeting to order and announced that while the council would hear 15 minutes of public comments on Northwest Despain Avenue, it would not be discussing the proposal until the April 4 council meeting.
“We presented three options to the city at the work session at the end of February,” Turner said. “The first two options that we discussed were to widen, and we talked about a third option that would keep the street at its current width. That will be up for discussion and a decision on April 4.”
Public comments began with lifelong North Hill resident Alan Feves expressing his view that a road widening would lead to unsafe conditions for drivers and pedestrians.
“We’d be narrowing travel lanes, and it’s already a problem when you get a couple of big trucks, head to head next to each other,” Feves said. “When you have opposing traffic with 10-foot lanes on a feeder-type road like this, it just doesn't make sense from a safety standpoint.”
If the city were to widen Northwest Despain Avenue, Feves argued, it would have the desired result of narrower travel lanes when both sides of the street were full of parked cars. When those cars aren’t parked on Despain Avenue during the day, he said, the result could be even wider travel lanes and higher speeds.
The city of Pendleton views Northwest Despain Avenue as a collector road, which acts as a moderate-capacity road that can serve more traffic from local streets to arterial roads. Nathan Good served 28 years with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and lives near Northwest Despain Avenue on Northwest Bailey Avenue and called in to express he thought the city should view Despain as a “slow collector.”
“I totally understand the city’s desire to meet the requirements that the city has unless the council tells them otherwise,” Good said. “Public safety is pertinent in this discussion. It is true from what I have learned that narrowing travel lanes tends to slow people down, but if you have a parking space that is not utilized, that will not work. It will actually create an adverse effect of people moving faster.”
Good said he believed the idea of expanding Northwest Despain as a collector was misguided in this case and he requested the council “strongly consider” option three, which would not widen the road but only repave it.
Northwest Despain resident Stephanie Huffman said a central concern is high school student drivers speeding through their neighborhoods.
“I talked to the Pendleton High School principal, and he said that the first he heard about this issue was when he saw it in the paper,” Huffman said. “I asked him, 'What do you think about this?' He said that anything that could be harmful or detrimental to student safety, getting to and from school should be seriously considered, which I agree with.”
Huffman argued that increased speed, removal of green space, and potential damage to the Northwest Despain Avenue staple Buckin' Bean could cause irreparable damage to the North Hill.
Turner adjourned the public comments after they’d gone several minutes past the allotted 15 and announced again all discussions and decisions regarding the Northwest Despain Avenue plans would be at the April 4 Pendleton City Council meeting.
“Any discussion that the council has will be in public in front of you,” Turner said in closing. “To be honest with you, I don't know how the council will vote. I think there are some in the council that are sympathetic to your comments tonight. How many of those there are, I don't know because I haven't polled. But that's what's gonna happen on April 4, and you're very welcome to come back. Your participation is very welcome.”
