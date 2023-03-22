Despain Ave.jpg

The sun rises March 14, 2023, over Northwest Despain Avenue, Pendleton. The city council plans to discuss options for widening the street at its meeting April 4.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council again heard from residents and neighbors of Northwest Despain Avenue expressing their concerns about plans to widen the busy road.

More than a dozen residents of Northwest Despain attended the city council meeting Tuesday night, March 21, and expressed near-unanimous desire to see the city dismiss the expansion plans and adopt and a third option to simply resurface the damaged road.

