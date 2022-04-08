PENDLETON — Pendleton City Council candidate Addison Schulberg wasn’t supposed to stay in Pendleton.
When he graduated from Willamette University in 2014, he anticipated resettling in Portland like many of his peers were doing. Instead, he returned to his hometown of Pendleton.
“I came back with an intent to stay here for a year and then just kind of re-fell in love with the town as an adult, rather than having that kind of disdain for your hometown as a teenager,” he said.
Since 1980, Schulberg’s parents, Carol Hanks and Ken Schulberg, have owned and operated the Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co. at 403 S. Main St. After returning to Pendleton, the younger Schulberg became involved in the family business and one day intends to take over the popular restaurant.
He also now is getting more involved in the city’s civic life.
After receiving some encouragement from friends, Schulberg filed to run for an at-large seat on the Pendleton City Council that’s being vacated by Councilor Jake Cambier, who declined to run for reelection. With no one else filing to run against Schulberg, he’s all but assured victory in the May 17 election.
Schulberg said he has strong opinions about many local issues, but since he’s still a layman, he wants to use his early time on the council to listen and learn. He said he’s aligned with the city council’s goals, especially since he’s encountered many of the issues it’s trying to tackle as a business owner.
Take the issue of the lack of housing in Pendleton. Schulberg said he’s losing two good employees because their rent became too expensive and they couldn’t find another suitable place to live. He added he was excited that Pendleton was becoming an in-demand place to live, pointing out that growth at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range was bringing new people to town. But he wanted the city to continue leveraging land and incentives to increase the housing stock within the city.
Before the pandemic, one of the more frequent points of discussion was how the city should respond to a growing population of unhoused residents. While there’s been less discussion at the council level in recent months, it’s not an issue that’s gone away.
Over the cold weather months, Schulberg said staff discovered that two people were sleeping near the Great Pacific doorway at night. Rather than trying to force them to vacate, Schulberg said he spoke with them to figure out a way to coexist. The pair continued to sleep near the restaurant at nights, but were grateful for the conversation and didn’t give Great Pacific any major issues before moving on when the weather warmed up.
“We showed them respect, and then they showed us respect,” he said.
He said addressing homelessness is a complex issue, but he wants Pendleton to try novel ideas rather than reattempt strategies that haven’t been successful elsewhere.
Winning a seat on the city council also will garner Schulberg a seat on the Pendleton Development Commission, the body that oversees the urban renewal district, the downtown-focused district that provides economic aid to various businesses and organizations.
Schulberg said Great Pacific is in the process of trying to obtain grants and loans from the commission. He hopes to have them wrapped up before he takes office, but if not, he plans to recuse himself of any discussion involving the restaurant.
Should Schulberg be sworn in as expected in January 2023, it will represent a generational shift on the council, a majority of which are retirees. Schulberg, 30, will join Councilors McKennon McDonald and Sally Brandsen as members under the age of 40.
Schulberg doesn’t expect his age, or any of the other councilor’s age, to affect the way he governs. Instead, he wants “forward thinking” to define his time on the council.
“I'm interested in thoughtfully growing Pendleton, while maintaining livability and quality of life, and improving things for those who are already here,” he said.
Schulberg is the only newcomer in the candidate field. Incumbents McDonald, Carole Innes, Linda Neuman and Steve Campbell are running unopposed.
