 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Pendleton's own comic con enters Year Two

Cosplay, games and an Oregon comic book creator highlight modest event

  • 0

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library opened its doors Saturday, Aug. 6, to what may be Eastern Oregon's only comic con.

While it was not big or splashy, the local event drew a few dozen youths and adults in its second year and even expanded upon the inauguration in 2021 with a vendor section. Comic cons are not just about comic books — though those were in abundance at the event — but rather a celebration of geek culture, genre fiction and the merger of the two. The library's modest event covered several bases, including a Magic the Gathering tournament and numerous participants in costumes.

Pendleton Library Comic Con 2.jpg

Nathan Smith, center, and Rorey Kuemper, right, talk about some of the offerings at their table Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Pendleton Public Library's second annual comic con.
Pendleton Library Comic Con 3.jpg

Independent comic book creator Brandon Hayes of The Dalles talks Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, about his mental health awareness comic "Thready: A Bipolar Masterpiece" during the second annual Pendleton Public Library Comic Con.
Pendleton Library Comic Con 4.jpg

Joshua Eaton, center, runs a roll playing game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, during the second Pendleton Public Library Comic Con in Pendleton.
Pendleton Library Comic Con 5.jpg

Walt Disney Co. comics from the early 1970s fill boxes Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Pendleton Public Library Comic Con. The comic con, now in its second year, is the idea of library technology specialist Heather Culley, and she said the books were a donation, but they also happen to be some of the same issues she read in her youth.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK