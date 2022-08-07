Pendleton's own comic con enters Year Two

Independent comic book creator Brandon Hayes of The Dalles talks Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, about his mental health awareness comic "Thready: A Bipolar Masterpiece" during the second annual Pendleton Public Library Comic Con.
Walt Disney Co. comics from the early 1970s fill boxes Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Pendleton Public Library Comic Con. The comic con, now in its second year, is the idea of library technology specialist Heather Culley, and she said the books were a donation, but they also happen to be some of the same issues she read in her youth.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library opened its doors Saturday, Aug. 6, to what may be Eastern Oregon's only comic con.
While it was not big or splashy, the local event drew a few dozen youths and adults in its second year and even expanded upon the inauguration in 2021 with a vendor section. Comic cons are not just about comic books — though those were in abundance at the event — but rather a celebration of geek culture, genre fiction and the merger of the two. The library's modest event covered several bases, including a Magic the Gathering tournament and numerous participants in costumes.
John McBean and his daughter Patton McBean and Patton's friend Ana Rue dawned steampunk costumes for the event. McBean owns and operates the Athena Auto Parts store.
"A chain reaction happened on Facebook," Patton McBean said, explaining how they learned about the comic con and decided to cosplay for it.
Rue said she has been doing cosplay for a while, but the McBeans said this was a first for them. And they all are fans of steampunk. John McBean said he didn't have to look far for some parts of his costume. The gas mask, for example, came from his time in the U.S. Army.
Nathan Smith also was new. He and his friend Rorey Kuemper had a table showcasing tabletop gaming.
"First time being a vendor anywhere," Smith said.
For the past four years he has owned and operated Pendleton Cell Repair at 314 S.E. Court Ave. But tabletop games are a big part of what the small shop does. Smith said Mondays and Fridays, 15-20 people fill the place for games of Magic the Gathering, and now there is Warhammer Wednesday, for the popular miniatures wargame Warhammer 40,000.
"It's starting to build up, just like my Magic the Gathering has," Smith said.
Across the room, College Community Theater was promoting its upcoming season and with an array of hats from costumes, so anyone could do a little cosplay right there.
Independent comic book creator Brandon Hayes came from The Dalles to talk up his book "Thready: A Bipolar Masterpiece."
Hayes described the work as a mental health and mental health awareness comic. He explained the comic has a run seven issues about a week of the life of its protagonist, Thready, a kind of hairy monster that wears a mask and is manic-depressive. Each issue focuses on one day in Thready's week. Some might see the portrayal of someone with bipolar disorder as disrespectful, Hayes said, but he's not too concerned about that criticism.
"I have bipolar disorder, so I talk about it however I want," he said.
Hayes brought copies of the first issue of "Thready" to sell. The others are in progress, he said, and he has storyboarded the entire tale. He said he writes the comic and collaborates with artists to draw the images for the comic. He said the idea is to have a different artist for each of the seven issues.
"Thready" has autobiographical elements, Hayes said, but while he puts some of his personal life into the character, the character is not him. The name of the character, though, comes from a specific time in his life.
He said he once worked in a movie theater, and one of the tasks he did was to thread the film into the projector.
"Go thread the projector," he said. "So Thready."
The character also wears a mask. Hayes said the concept for character started before the pandemic, and while the mask plays into that, the layers of wearing a mask go beyond the circumstances of the last couple of years.
Heather Culley is the library's technology assistant, and the library's comic con is her brain child.
She said last year's comic con was the library's first and also was its first big event after pandemic restrictions eased off as, as long as fewer than 300 attended. It drew 40 people, she said.
Going into the second year, she added the free tables for vendors. She said she heard Smith's little shop was a gamer base, and she was thrilled he jumped in.
Library assistant James Simpson was the reason Hayes was there. She said the two are friends.
"We're just so lucky he could come," she said.
Culley explained she likes comic books a lot, but beyond entertainment or commentary, comic books are an important avenue for some people, especially for reluctant readers, to have a positive experience with reading
Culley talked about continue to grow the event and make it big enough to find another home — maybe one day at the Pendleton Convention Center.
