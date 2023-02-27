PENDLETON — A portion of Southeast Third Street in Pendleton is getting a makeover with urban renewal money.
The Pendleton Development Commission at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, voted 6-3 to commit $1.5 million in urban renewal agency funds to completely to repave pothole-pocked street from the Umatilla River to the railroad tracks near Frazer Avenue.
The reconstruction is to follow the ongoing installation of a new waterline to replace the century-old pipes along Third Street.
"This takes advantage of the fact that the street will be torn up anyway, and allows the repair and repaving of the street to take place as the waterline construction is covered up," Urban Renewal Associate Director Charles Denight said.
The Pendleton City Council, which doubles as the development commission, approved a contract of almost $650,000 for Tapani Inc. of Richland, Washington, in October 2022 for the water line project. This work is underway and is scheduled to be completed by June 30. This project was bid on the basis of reconstructing Southeast Third Street with urban renewal funding.
City Manager Robb Corbett, Public Works Director Bob Patterson and other staff desired to understand if URA funding would be available this construction season.
At issue was whether to deplete the PDC's urban renewal dollars or take the cost out of the street or general fund, thus delaying other projects, Mayor John Turner said. Using urban renewal funds means repaving Southeast Third Street would probably be the PDC's last street renewal project in the downtown area.
