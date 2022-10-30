PENDLETON — The Pendleton Urban Renewal District showcased some examples of its work Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26.
The Oregon Chapter of the American Planning Association visited the upper stories of some of Pendleton’s downtown historical buildings. The association convened Oct. 26-28 at the Pendleton Convention Center. Charles Denight, associate director of the Pendleton Development Commission, led the tour.
"The tour went well," Denight said. "Over 25 attendees from the Oregon Chapter of the American Planning Association showed up for the tour. They were very interested in what owners had to say about their buildings and their visions for restoring their upper stories. I gave them background on our urban renewal program and how it is focused on helping these owners to restore those historic places and make them economically successful again."
The tour covered four of the buildings, starting with the Odd Fellows Temple, 19 S.W. Dorion Ave. Developer Al Plute is restoring the building and adding 12 apartments to its second and third floors.
"He is the only one of the four building owners who is in the process of restoration and remodeling, with the removal of the stucco on the facade and now the work upstairs to put in the 12 apartments," Denight said. "He gave them a lot of information, given that he has done this with four of the downtown buildings. They are urban planners, but not necessarily from big cities, and they asked lots of questions."
Plute started with a description of his facade work while the group was outside, Denight said. He then continued upstairs with information on building the 12 apartments, which are now framed out. The next step is to begin installing utilities.
Denight said an American Planning Association representative noted Pendleton is ahead of many of the towns in providing incentives to restore the upper stories.
"The people in our audience learned a lot that they could take home and apply to their own situation," Denight said.
Old City Hall to get apartments
The tour next visited with Jose Quezada at his building, the Old City Hall, 34 S.E. Dorion Ave., which burned in 2015.
"Mr. Quezada told us that he has plans to put in apartments both upstairs and downstairs in the building and maybe an office," Denight said. "It was interesting for the visitors to see a building that has lots of potential but has not yet begun the restoration or remodel work on the interior. The Quezadas did install a new roof and put new windows in the building since the fire, in part with assistance from an urban renewal grant."
The next stop on the tour was the Oak Hotel, 317 S.E First St., with owner Parley Pearce.
"Mr. Pearce talked a lot about the history of his building, which he obviously has studied in considerable detail," Denight said. "The visitors found the history of Pendleton to be very intriguing, especially Mr. Pearce's story of Pendleton's 'Tenderloin District', of which he said his building was a part. He also described his plans for a boutique hotel in the building."
Finally, the planners visited the upper story of the Bond Building, 308 S. Main St., named after the original retailers of the building in the early 1900s, the Bond Brothers.
"It's now the home of Sisters Cafe and owner Rosemary Ramirez allowed us to visit her upper story," Denight said. "The visitors learned that she also has plans for a boutique hotel and, like Mr. Plute at the Odd Fellows, she also has received Pendleton urban renewal grants to restore her facade and begin the work on her upper story."
Oregon Heritage report
The visit from the American Planning Association came in the wake of the Oct. 11 report "What’s Up Downtown? A Playbook for Activating Oregon’s Upper Stories."
Many towns in Oregon and the nation have downtown historical buildings with unused upper stories. In most cases, the upper floors were boarding houses that became empty when they were no longer needed for that purpose. Owners have left them empty or used them for storage. Oregon Heritage, in partnership with University of Oregon’s Institute for Policy Research and Engagement, released the report, which inventories the status of upper floors of core buildings in some 33 Main Street communities across Oregon, identifies reasons for their disuse and outlines potential ways to rejuvenate the spaces.
According to the report, the most common problems with redeveloping upper floors were cost and the perceived complexity of code compliance. The study found even when resources are available to support redevelopment, they are hard to find and access. The report recommended possible solutions at the state and local level, with government agencies, nonprofit organizations and property owners, including develop a strategy for upper floor development, creative investment and financing strategies and collaboration at the local and between state and local actors.
Denight was enthusiastic about the project results.
“I'll be using the ideas in these new documents to add to the tactics we're using to encourage upper story development," he said. "We won't rest until we have 100% full upper stories.”
The report also spotlighted La Grande. City Economic Development Director Timothy Bishop and Taylor Scroggins of the La Grande Main Street Downtown participated in the report.
"We have had a number of upper floor housing projects completed downtown," Bishop said, including larger projects such as the Pennington Apartments as well as numerous smaller projects.
