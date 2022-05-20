PENDLETON — Work commenced this month on Westgate Apartment Homes, a 204-unit housing complex at 2701 Westgate, Pendleton.
Haley Hawkins, portfolio manager at C&R Real Estate Management Group, Portland, provided project details.
The complex will offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartments with open floor plans, air conditioning, 9-foot tall or vaulted ceilings, include cable and internet and more. In addition, residents will have access to a large clubhouse with a recreation room, fitness center, sports and business facilities.
“This is not subsidized housing,” Hawkins said. “Rents are not yet set but will be reflective of the amenities and features of the community.”
Pendleton Mayor John Turner in the city’s newsletter for May called attention to Westgate Apartments as well as other housing projects.
Housing studies in 2011 and 2016 showed Pendleton needs new housing for all levels of income, and Turner reported cited leaders see a direct link between scarce housing and a lack of workforce in Pendleton.
One study showed a need for 1,000 new housing units in the next 20 years, so in 2017 the city council adopted “more housing” as a city priority with a goal of building 50 new units each year.
“After six years of building relationships with land owners, developers and contractors, our efforts are starting to pay off,” according to Turner.
Pendleton in 2016 issued 10 new housing permits, then averaged 50 housing permits a year from 2017 to 2020.
“We issued 163 new permits in 2021,” Turner reported, “and in the first four months of 2022, we have already issued 215 new permits. We have more housing starts on the way and should be on track to issue about 300 new permits in 2022.”
The mayor said he is encouraged with the progress on affordable housing.
“The Wildflower complex next to Olney Cemetery will begin renting units in July and will eventually offer 80 units of affordable housing,” according to Turner’s statement. “In September, the Horizon Project is planning to break ground on another 70 units of affordable housing on the east side of Pendleton. Both of these apartment complexes have been made possible by partnering with Oregon Housing and Community Services.”
Turner also stated the future of more single-family homes is starting to focus on several plots of land.
A cluster of about 20 new houses eventually will go on the land near the entrance to the Sunridge Middle School. A group of developers from the Tri-Cities is working with the city to build houses and townhomes on about 56 acres between the Middle School and Southwest Nye Avenue. The city also is working closely with a group of landowners on the east side of Pendleton to eventually develop about 250 acres that stretches from the water filtration plant west to Highway 11.
This major construction project will require the city to build a water booster pump station near the water filtration plant and widen Goad Road for better access.
“We intend to form a reimbursement district, which will require the developers to pay the city back its infrastructure costs as they sell the houses,” Turner stated.
New housing in Pendleton, according to Turner, means a larger workforce, more children in Pendleton schools, more shoppers in stores and restaurants and an increase in property tax revenues for the city.
