Wind Chaser
A section of a road marks the entrance of the site of where Perennial Power Holdings Inc. planned to built a 415-megawatt natural gas power plant near Hermiston, The project came to an end Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022., when the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council terminated the company’s site certificate, a decision Perennial Power sought.

 East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — Perennial Power Holdings Inc.'s efforts to build a 415-megawatt natural gas power plant near the Columbia River near Hermiston have come to an end.

The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council on Tuesday, Sept. 27, terminated the company's site certificate, a move Perennial Power sought for the Perennial Wind Chaser Station.

