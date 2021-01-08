HEPPNER — A man police considered a “person of interest” in a December shooting that left one woman dead has surrendered to police.
According to a press release from the Oregon State Police, David Bowles voluntarily turned himself into the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, for outstanding felony warrants for manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm.
Oregon State Police troopers took Bowles into custody for the outstanding felony warrants and transported him to the Umatilla County Jail for the two felony warrants out of Morrow County Circuit Court.
Bowles had been wanted in connection to a homicide investigation that occurred Dec. 15. Bowles is the husband of the victim, Marlen Bowles, who was shot in Heppner then LifeFlighted to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland in critical condition, where she later died with her family at her bedside.
