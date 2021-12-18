PENDLETON — The end of an era is coming to an end.
Pendleton Grain Growers announced Thursday, Dec. 16, it had distributed more than $12 million to its more than 1,000 members as it fully winds down operations. PGG members who didn’t pick up a check in person at the Dec. 15 meeting will get their checks in the mail.
Members were paid in “patronage.”
PGG Board President Tim Hawkins explained that before the grain cooperative shut down most of its operations, a portion of its proceeds were put into a patronage account that was paid out to members on a revolving basis every 10-12 years. But instead of members getting a cut of operational profits, PGG was distributing money from the co-op’s methodical sale of all its assets and properties.
It’s been five years since Pendleton Grain Growers members voted to dissolve the once-venerable co-op, but PGG remained in operation as the organization looked to pay back debts and find buyers to fill in its vast footprint.
According to “PGG — The Story of a Cooperative,” a 1979 history by Virgil Rupp, PGG was conceived on Dec. 21, 1929, by a group of local farmers looking to address cratering wheat prices brought about by the Great Depression. PGG was officially incorporated the following year.
“The farmers had more faith and hope than money, as they signed up 500,000 bushels of production to take part in the new cooperative,” Rupp wrote.
PGG turned a profit in its first year and only grew from there.
At its height, the co-op had thousands of members and not only offered services in grain, seed, agronomy, energy and irrigation but also retail stores and vehicle service centers. The PGG logo could be found on buildings across Eastern Oregon and was a sponsor and contributor to scores of community organizations, businesses and events.
But by 2016, the co-op found itself in a much more precarious financial situation.
PGG overstated its earnings in 2010 and 2011, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture temporarily suspended the co-op’s warehouse license in 2012 because of discrepancies in its audits. PGG ran in the red in 2013 and 2014 and soon found itself millions of dollars in debt.
By the time members voted to dissolve the cooperative, Pendleton Grain Growers already was in the process of selling off its retail property and agronomy division. The vote opened up the door for PGG to sell off the rest of its divisions.
PGG sold its grain division to United Grain Corp. and then swiftly sold many of its non-Pendleton retail buildings to businesses and nonprofits. But some of PGG’s most prominent Pendleton properties stayed with PGG until the dominos began to fall in 2020 and 2021.
La Grande-based Hines Meat Co. acquired the former PGG Energy building, The MacGregor Co. took on the McKennon Station and Eastern Oregon Rentals, in an auction, bought the old PGG headquarters.
Hawkins said it’s been a long road from the dissolution vote until now, but he feels good about PGG’s position. The co-op avoided bankruptcy, paid off all of its debt and has now sold most of its properties. Hawkins said he expects PGG to dissolve completely in mid 2022 after it finishes selling its final three properties and resolves some patronages it has with other companies that should lead to more payments to members.
If PGG sticks to its anticipated timeline, it will go out of existence eight years shy of its 100th anniversary.
For Hawkins, having the end in sight is a bittersweet experience. His father was once on the PGG board, and Hawkins never liked the idea of PGG closing for good. But he said the board worked hard to match the properties it sold with strong organizations, and PGG is ending its life by putting money back into the pockets of farmers.
“It makes you feel like what you did the last six to seven years was worth it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.