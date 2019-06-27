UMATILLA — The state prison in Umatilla went several days without phone service before it was restored late Thursday afternoon.
Sherry Iles, public information officer for Two Rivers Correctional Institution, said the problem started Monday and affected incoming and outgoing calls.
“CenturyLink is working on a cut line in the area,” she reported in an email. “I am hopeful the phone lines are up and running soon.”
Inmates, however, were able to make calls.
"The Telmate network they use is separate and working at this time," she said.
Isles sent a follow-up email at 5:43 p.m., writing that CenturyLink restored service around 4 p.m.
Editor's note: The East Oregonian updated this story with the Telmate information.
