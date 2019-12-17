Members of the Pendleton High School Swing Choir perform during a Rotary Club of Pendleton luncheon at the Red Lion Hotel in Pendleton on Monday. The Pendleton High School choirs are hosting a free concert Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
