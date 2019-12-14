PENDLETON — In a way, the students in Pendleton High School’s leadership class are preparing one of the biggest Christmas dinners in town.
The steadily growing pantry near the school’s entrance is evidence of their effort.
As a part of a food drive that will benefit St. Mary’s Outreach and the Salvation Army, the leadership class collected more than 8,000 cans and boxes of food from across the Pendleton School District.
Students weren’t just raiding their parents’ cupboards to donate to the food drive: PHS leadership teacher Stu Clem said students organized the whole thing, from coordination to picking up cans from each Pendleton school every week from Nov. 13 to Dec. 10.
Sophomores Kinley McAnally and Sauren Garton were in charge of the bracket that would serve as a motivator to students to keep collecting food.
The pair said all of the high school’s advisory periods were seeded in a bracket, with the class that collected more food during the week against their opponent advancing to the next round. First place was an all-you-can-eat breakfast at the high school, while the runners-up got root beer floats.
While teens might sometimes get saddled with a reputation as selfish or lazy, Clem doesn’t see that with the students in his leadership class.
“Every one of them is an all-star,” he said.
Clem said his leadership class was involved in multiple charity events per year. He added the hope was that not only would students hone their leadership skills, but they would inspire their peers to get involved in community events.
In addition to the leadership class, other student groups like the National Honors Society, ASTRA, and the Future Farmers of America are also heavily involved in volunteer opportunities.
Pendleton volunteer coordinator Tiffany Hegarty said those student groups are some of the most reliable volunteers she brings in to help with city events.
Hegarty said community events where students volunteer include Breakfast with Santa, the Daddy-Daughter Dance, the Halloween Carnival and several Pendleton Parks and Recreation programs.
So far this year, Hegarty said high school students have volunteered more than 200 hours for the city of Pendleton.
Besides helping make these community events happen, youth volunteer efforts can lead to tangible benefits.
DeWayne Halstead, a major for the Salvation Army, said the Pendleton School District is among several groups that contribute to the food drive.
Through all these donations, Halstead said the Salvation Army is able to assemble 200 meals for families in need this Christmas.
