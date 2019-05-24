Pendleton High School has a new greenhouse, and the FFA Chapter is celebrating with an open house on Thursday.
The public is invited to stop by from 5-7 p.m. at the Greenhouse Open House and Drive-Through BBQ.
Residents can stop by to see the new greenhouse. Dinner is available for $7 and includes hamburgers, bag of chips and potato salad. FFA students will also be selling tomato, dahlia and zinnia starts and pots of succulents.
The new greenhouse, which is 24 feet by 48 feet in size, was funded through Measure 98 funds, now called High School Success).
Kylee Jensen, an agriculture, science and technology teacher and FFA advisor at PHS, said the initial plan for the greenhouse is a spring plant sale, but they hope to eventually expand and focus on fall and winter plants, too. The main classes working in the greenhouse will be the Plant Science class and the Crop and Soil Science class.
“Students and FFA members are really excited to see what we plan to do with this new greenhouse," she said. "I’ve also talked with several community members and they are excited to see it as well.”
