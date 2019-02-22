PENDLETON — A woman suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a vehicle struck her in a downtown Pendleton crosswalk.
Pendleton police Lt. Tony Nelson reported the slow-speed collision occurred at 5:07 p.m. when the driver of a Dodge pickup on Southwest Frazer Avenue was turning left on Southwest First Street.
“He saw a pedestrian on the sidewalk but did not realize she was crossing the road within the crosswalk,” according Nelson.
The driver turned into First and stopped once he realized the woman was crossing, but that was too late. The pickup struck her in the crosswalk, knocking her to the asphalt and causing her to suffer minor injuries, Nelson reported.
An ambulance transported her to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, as a precaution, and police cited the driver for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
