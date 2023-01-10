Dollar General crash Umatilla.jpg

A pickup remains on the sidewalk Monday night, Jan. 9, 2023, after it crashed into the Dollar General in Umatilla. Firefighters freed the pickup’s lone occupant, and an ambulance transported the person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.

 Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District/Contributed Photo

UMATILLA — A pickup Monday night, Jan. 9, crashed into the Dollar General in Umatilla.

Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District Chief Todd Dormaier reported the lone occupant of the pickup was the only person injured in the crash.

