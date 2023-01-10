A pickup remains on the sidewalk Monday night, Jan. 9, 2023, after it crashed into the Dollar General in Umatilla. Firefighters freed the pickup’s lone occupant, and an ambulance transported the person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District/Contributed Photo
UMATILLA — A pickup Monday night, Jan. 9, crashed into the Dollar General in Umatilla.
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District Chief Todd Dormaier reported the lone occupant of the pickup was the only person injured in the crash.
The fire department received the callout for the crash at 6:52 p.m., he said, and arrived to find a pickup had crashed into the front of the Dollar General, 1410 Sixth St., and ended up on the sidewalk near the front of the store.
Firefighters had to free the driver from the pickup. An ambulance took the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Dormaier said crews made sure no one was injured inside the building and at about 8 p.m. turned the scene over to the city of Umatilla and its police department.
Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District, Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene.
The store sustained significant damage, Dormaier said.
The fire district on Facebook advised the public to avoid the sidewalk and parking stalls at the store on Sixth Street and reported construction crews would board up the building.
