HERMISTON — Hermiston Police are investigating a plane crash that happened Thursday in Hermiston.
Theodore Pasicka, 60, was returning to the Hermiston Airport after finishing work for the day. For an unknown reason, as he was flying the crop duster plane back to the airport, witnesses say the plane inverted and crashed into a field near the Hermiston experiment station.
Pasicka suffered minor injuries and was alone in the plane.
Hermiston Police Captain Travis Eynon said they have not yet identified a cause for the crash, and that an investigation is ongoing.
Umatilla County Fire District sent a hazardous materials team to the scene as the plane was leaking fuel or pesticide after it crashed.
