PILOT ROCK — The city of Pilot Rock is about to break ground for its new wastewater system.
Silver Creek Contracting of Heppner won the bid on the $4.3 million project to build treatment and evaporation lagoons for the small town south of Pendleton. The work includes excavating approximately 130,000 cubic yards of earth, installing about 3,000 liner feet of 8-inch PVC pipe, and building a new wastewater lift station and standby generator building.
The city announced it is holding a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at 11 a.m. To get there, take Highway 395 to Pilot Rock, then follow the signs and balloons to The Bike Pit, the city’s off-highway vehicle park. The city promised plenty of parking.
The Pilot Rock City Council during its meeting Tuesday night will adopt the city’s 2019-20 budget exceeding $9.3 million. The budget anticipates a 3 percent pay increase to the city’s 9 full-time equivalent employees as well as increases for medical and property insurance and the Public Employee Retirement System.
