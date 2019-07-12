PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock City Council will consider beefing up ordinances dealing with feeding wildlife and controlling weeds.
The council in the fall of 2017 passed a local law prohibiting the feeding of wild turkeys because dozens of the fowl were inhabiting the town. The council Tuesday night will considering expanding that ban from wild turkeys to all wildlife.
At the same time, the amendment narrows feeding to “intentional feeding” for situations where wildlife might be on property without the owner’s knowledge.
The council will vote on the changes when it meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the council chambers. The council during the meeting also will consider amending the city code to allow weeds, grass and noxious vegetation to grow no more than 12 inches tall rather than 18 inches.
Both measures become effective upon passage.
In two other moves, the council could give approval for the city to continue participating in a program from the League of Oregon Cities to receive up to 10 hours of free legal advice a year. And city employees could receive a 3% cost of living increase.
According to the memo from city recorder Teri Bacus, the bump for the city’s 11 employees would come to $13,046 a year, and the city will save $17,000 annually from an employee waiving medical and dental benefits, while another employee does not receive retirement payments, a savings of more than $20,400 a year.
