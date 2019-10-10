PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock City Council plans to consider a request to develop a recreational vehicle park.
Robin Mathews wants to turn the vacant lot he owns on East Birch Creek Road near Southwest 10th Street into a park for recreational vehicles. The town’s only camping and recreational vehicle site now is at the Bike Pit, the off-highway vehicle park, but those grounds lack hookups for water and electricity, according to city documents. The park meets the site plan requirements, and the city has received the permit fee for the project. Pilot Rock also will receive utility fees upon completion of the park.
The council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at city hall at the corner of West Main Street and North Alder Place, and also will consider changing the zoning for the lot that is home to the old schoolhouse and now the Schoolhouse Village Class 5 Coffee Works.
According to the memo on the zoning change, this is the only property in the city with two zones — residential and commercial. The council will consider making the entire lot commercial only.
