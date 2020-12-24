PILOT ROCK — The holiday season is a time to connect with family and friends, and count one’s blessings. Should there be a Christmas miracle tucked into the mix, embrace it.
One Pilot Rock family is doing just that.
Mike and Danielle Baleztena are thankful to have their family together for the holidays after Mike was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer during the summer.
“I am totally blessed and thankful,” said Mike, who had surgery in August and is doing well in a clinical trial. “I thank God every day for giving me another day. You don’t take anything seriously anymore — except for football.”
As Pilot Rock’s football coach, Mike’s biggest concern before his diagnosis was trying to figure out how to replace all-state running back Tyasin Burns.
“I was mad that COVID wiped out football camp,” he said. “I was hoping the Shrine Game (he was named as an assistant coach) would happen. I just want to get the kids playing again.”
The fall would have been Mike’s first year coaching his son, Bryson, at the high school level. They are hoping to play in the spring.
The Baleztenas’ daughter, Breann, is a student at Blue Mountain Community College.
“The kids are handling this pretty well,” Mike said.
There were no warning signs
Mike had just plopped a couple of pork steaks on the grill. When he went back into the house he collapsed. When he came to, he was able to find his wife, who drove him to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. That was June 16.
“If Danielle hadn’t driven me straight to the hospital, I wouldn’t have made it,” Mike said. “My lungs were 90% clogged with clots and I was having a hard time breathing.”
Mike was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, where he was given heparin to help treat the clots. The treatment did not work, and doctors suggested a cocktail of medicine that would act like a clot buster. One side effect was that it could cause extensive bleeding.
Mike gave the doctors the OK to use the clot buster, and fortunately there were no side effects.
“With COVID, I couldn’t go into the hospital at all,” Danielle said. “That was frustrating. He couldn’t breathe and he couldn’t talk to me. We couldn’t discuss it. I’m glad it turned out like it did. He got moved to ICU and I got to see him.”
It turned out Mike’s blood clots were caused by a tumor that had grown into the inferior vena cava and was restricting blood flow. His pelvic area filled with clots, which eventually broke free and traveled to his lungs.
Mike spent a week in Boise. It was there that he learned he had kidney cancer.
“It was extremely hard,” Danielle said of the experience. “He lost 40 pounds, I didn’t even recognize him. Had he not collapsed, we wouldn’t have known, and he may not be here now.”
Mike proudly said he’s put the weight back on.
With a diagnosis in hand, the Baleztenas were referred to an oncologist in La Grande, who told them the cancer was out of his scope of expertise. They were sent to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.
It was there that Mike was offered the option of treatment with chemotherapy or surgery.
“We rolled the dice and had the surgery,” said Mike, who also went through a slew of MRIs, biopsies and blood work before the procedure.
On Aug. 28, doctors removed a 5-inch tumor, his left kidney and both of his adrenal glands. Fortunately, the tumor was not attached to the pancreas.
Danielle received updates every two hours during the nine-hour procedure.
“It was stressful the first couple of hours,” she said. “It was a very long day.”
Two weeks before his surgery, Mike was accepted into a clinical trial. He was given an infusion of medication that will hopefully help eliminate any other possible cancer cells.
“They cut out everything they could see, and the infusion is supposed to kill any stray cancer cells,” Mike said.
He will receive an infusion and have blood work done once a month until May.
Because of the trial, Mike has not had to have any chemotherapy or radiation treatments.
Mike was one of five patients at OHSU to be accepted into the trial. The program covers the cost of the monthly infusion and the CT scans.
“It’s gone really well,” Mike said of his recovery. “If not for COVID, I’d be in the weight room getting stronger with my football boys.”
Community support
Mike grew up in Pilot Rock, graduating in 1986. He married Danielle in 1997, and the couple has raised their family in the small community south of Pendleton.
He has been the Rockets head football coach for four years. He also established the elementary school track program, has coached and assisted within the Pilot Rock Little League program, served on the city council, and volunteered for the Pilot Rock Community Days.
When news of Mike’s health issues reached the community, people jumped into action.
A GoFundMe account raised more than $13,000. T-shirts were sold to raise funds to support Mike.
“That’s why I’ve spent my entire life in this town,” Mike said. “When anyone is hurt or in trouble, people come together. We are family.”
When Mike returned home after his surgery on Sept. 1, the Pilot Rock Fire Department gave them an escort into town. Friends and family lined the streets, waving, cheering and honking car horns.
The welcome home moment brought tears to Mike’s eyes as they drove through town.
“That got to me,” Mike said. “It moves you that so many people care.”
When Mike first started taking his daily post-op walks, people would join him. Some went a block, others longer.
“It was like in (the movie) Forrest Gump, when he started running and people would follow,” Danielle said. “People would stop and walk with him.”
Mike has been back to work with the Umatilla County Road Department for the past several weeks. He said he had plenty of accrued sick time, plus vacation time, to cover the time he was off.
Mike had an infusion and blood work done Dec. 23. He will have a CT scan in January 2021 to check to see if he is cancer free.
Until then, the Baleztenas are planning a small family Christmas celebration, with prime rib on the menu.
“I’m extremely blessed,” Mike said. “I couldn’t be happier right now.”
