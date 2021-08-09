PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock City Council is back up and running.
The council was down to three members, half of its full membership, and met Aug. 3 to elect new members. Councilors Raymond Doherty, Paula Evoniuk and Kody Johnson filled all three vacancies.
“We are up and running,” City Recorder Teri Bacus said.
Jackie Carey and Robbie Young resigned from the council at the July 6 meeting in a dispute concerning the council’s consideration of a policy to allow residents to live in recreational vehicles on private property. Prior to that, Bob Deno resigned due to health issues.
The city asked for residents to apply to join the council, and 10 people filled out the paperwork to take on the volunteer tasks of city councilors. The trio of remaining council members voted for Tegan Kaneaster, Derek Turner and Randy Gawith to join the ranks. All three on their application expressed a similar reason for wanting to serve.
Gawith wrote he wanted to join because he wanted to help however he could.
“I’m very open minded and would like to help us have a better city,” he stated on the document.
Kaneaster stated she wanted to make a better future for the community. And Turner on his application wrote, “I love living in this community and want to be a part of making it that much better.”
Kaneaster, Turner and Gawith also took their oaths of office at the Aug. 3 meeting.
“Then they got thrown right into the fire with city business,” Bacus said.
The new council elected Doherty as its president, then voted in favor of adopting updates to the “Umatilla County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan,” a requirement for seeking disaster mitigation grants under Federal Emergency Management Agency programs.
The council also approved the agreement between the city and Umatilla County for dispatch services at a cost of $28,532 for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The city pays that in quarterly installments.
Among other business, the council tabled a discussion on approving funds for cleaning up and repairing Birch Creek. The city has about $187,000 for capital improvements in the economic development fund and needs $20,000 for permit fees. Bacus said the council wants more information before making a decision.
For more information about Pilot Rock and the council, including contact information for council members, visit www.cityofpilotrock.org.
