PILOT ROCK— Two people were transported to St. Anthony Hospital for possible burns and smoke inhalation caused by a structure fire on the 200 block of North Alder Place Tuesday night.
The fire also destroyed a shed and two recreational vehicles.
The Pilot Rock Fire District was dispatched to the scene after 11 p.m. One RV was fully involved upon arrival. The fire nearly reached a house and an additional backyard shop, but was contained away from the structures just after midnight.
The Pendleton Fire Department and Umatilla County Fire District 1 provided mutual aid during the incident. Mop-up of the fire lasted until after 3 a.m. Wednesday, and Pilot Rock Fire District kept at least one unit on scene throughout the rest of the morning.
Pilot Rock Fire District could not be reached for comment before publication and did not offer a cause for the flames in a press release posted Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.