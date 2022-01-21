The Pilot Rock City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, elected Councilor Randy Gawith as interim mayor for the rest of the year to fulfill the term of former Mayor Virginia Carnes who recently died.
PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock City Council appointed one of its own to fulfill the rest of former Mayor Virginia Carnes’ term.
Carnes died Jan. 8 at the age of 77. She was in the last year of the four-year term. City recorder Teri Bacus reported the council at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, selected Councilor Randy Gawith to serve as the interim mayor for the rest of 2022.
Gawith came on the council in August 2021 as an appointment to fill a vacancy, Bacus said. He is retired and drives a school bus.
The council also elected Councillor Raymond Doherty as council president.
Gawith’s appointment means there is a vacancy on the council. Bacus said the city will advertise that in time for applicants to apply by Feb. 9 so the council can elect a new member at its Feb. 15 meeting.
The council also held a hearing on the closing out of the Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Program the city participated in since 2018.
Pilot Rock, Pendleton, Adams and unincorporated areas of Umatilla County formed a consortium to apply for the $400,000 federal grant to upgrade homes to suitable living environments.
Bacus said the grant aided 31 people in 14 households, helping to cover the cost of replacing old heaters, for example.
“It helped a lot of seniors,” she said. “Most of them were seniors.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.