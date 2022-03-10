PILOT ROCK — Whenever Lance Saling passed by the building that used to house Archie’s Restaurant, he kept expecting someone to move in and start something new. Eventually, Saling realized he would be the one to do it.
When it came time for Saling to come up with a name for his new establishment, he chose to lean on the building’s history.
“The building actually used to be a bank in the early 1900s,” he said. “It’s been a bank, a post office, stuff like that. There’s still original bank vaults in there: back behind my bar, there is the original bank vault door and everything on it. So I just decided that kind of theme.”
The Vault Tavern was born.
It’s had its stops and starts, but The Vault has been open for about a year-and-a-half on Pilot Rock’s Main Street. Saling first held the grand opening in November 2020 during a lull in the coronavirus pandemic. The Vault was only open for two weeks before the virus surged back and forced him to close until February 2021.
Unlike many other restaurant and bar owners, Saling’s experience isn’t in the dining industry. Most days, Saling goes to work at Keystone RV Co. in Pendleton and then returns home in the evening to manage The Vault with the help of a couple of employees.
While The Vault has been open and operating for more than a year, it’s still not fully realized. The bar only serves beer, but Saling is hopeful he’ll be able to get a kitchen operational in a few months that will serve favorite bar fare, including burgers, wings and pizza to go along with the beer.
Saling said business tailed off a little after some initial excitement, but he’s confident he’ll find the customer base he needs once the kitchen opens and he’s able to secure a license to serve hard liquor.
“Most people, I think they just got used to drinking at home,” he said. “Anybody can buy a beer and just crack a beer at their house. Once I get the hard alcohol, mixed drinks and stuff like that, stuff people don’t want to make necessarily at their own house, I’m feeling it will pick up.”
Saling said he’s already heard from residents and tourists coming through town on Highway 395 that they would return once Saling expanded his services.
Saling is working to turn The Vault into a successful business, but there’s hope it could be a part of a larger economic revival for Pilot Rock.
Two dollar store chains — Family Dollar and Dollar General — are building new locations in a town that lost more than 10% of its population from 2010 to 2020. Next door to The Vault, Saling is renting out space to a hunting store, a business a friend of his runs.
Saling is bullish on Pilot Rock’s future, noting the city is on the hunt for larger employers to take advantage of its acres of open land. And if the city is able to land any of those businesses, it could mean more patrons for The Vault.
