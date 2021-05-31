PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock City Council at its meeting Tuesday, June 1, hears the draft of a proposal to prevent people from using recreational vehicles as dwellings.
There are several recreational vehicles people are using as residences, according to the memo to the city council, which determined it’s time to limit how long an RV can double as a home.
The Pilot Rock City Council meets Tuesday, June 1, starting at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall, 144 N. Alder Place.
Ordinance No. 592 would prohibit using a recreational vehicle as living and sleeping quarters when its parked or stored on a residential lot, private driveway, city right-of-way on any location the city council does not approve for such use. The ordinance allows an exception for recreational vehicles that function as guest accommodations for no more than 14 days.
The council packet for the meeting includes one objection to the proposal.
William and Margaret Arbogast in a hand-written letter to the council stated he is on a CPAP — continuous positive airway pressure therapy — machine, and there are times he must sleep in their camp trailer, such as when power goes out or they have company staying at their small house.
The council also will consider a request to divide the property at 241 S.E. Fourth St. into two parcels and a request for a conditional use permit for a business at a home at 234 S.W. Birch St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.