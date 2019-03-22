A Pilot Rock resident who began serving prison time in February for sexual abuse wants the Oregon Court of Appeals to look at his case.
Hussein Ibrahim Hassan, 66, went to trial Jan. 17 and 18 to face two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office accused Hassan of molesting a girl younger than 14 in August 2018. The jury found Hassan guilty on both counts.
State court records show that was Hassan’s second conviction for first-degree sexual abuse of a child. He pleaded no contest to one count of the crime in 2008 and received three years in prison.
Hassan filed motions 10 days after the trial to fight the verdict. In one hand-written pleading to the court, he claimed the video tape the state used as evidence against him at trial contained false information not in the original recording. In another, he asked the court to “revoke and dismiss” the verdict based on “false reasonable doubt.” His attorney, Robert Klahn of Pendleton, also filed a motion for Hassan to set aside the verdict and grant a new trial.
Instead, Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen went forward with sentencing on Feb. 12 and gave Hassan six years, three months in state prison with credit for time served plus several years of post-prison supervision.
But Hassan is not done fighting the verdict. He filed a notice of appeal on Feb. 21. The case is pending.
In the meantime, Hassan remains an inmate at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.