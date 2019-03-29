The Pilot Rock City Council will consider approving a deal Tuesday night for the operation and maintenance of the Bike Pit.
The city owns the motocross park while the nonprofit Pilot Rock OHV Inc. oversees events there. The two sides have been working on a deal to delineate duties and responsibilities.
City recorder Teri Bacus told the council in a memo the agreement with the nonprofit “is the most efficient way to promote the Bike Pit as a city park” to bring in people to shop at the local grocery store or buy gas, thus giving a lift to economic development. Further, the deal would help show the Bike Pit as a family destination with camping and picnicking.
Under the terms of the agreement, representatives from the city and Pilot Rock OHV will create a master plan to guide development, maintenance and operations of the park. Pilot Rock OHV shall shoulder all improvements, including costs, and handle all events at the park.
The city in the deal takes on certain maintenance work, including repairs to fences and signs, mowing, and cleaning the parking lot. Other cleaning and upkeep falls to the OHV side.
The OHV also will provide comprehensive and general liability and event insurance, while the city provides a minimum amount of general liability insurance.
The deal also covers security, utilities and more. The Pilot Rock City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the agreement is the lone action item on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.